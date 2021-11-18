Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News World

Jordan Henderson and Andy Robertson could be fit to face Arsenal – Jurgen Klopp

By Press Association
November 18, 2021, 7:10 pm
Jordan Henderson and Andy Robertson (Nick Potts/Peter Byrne/PA)
Jordan Henderson and Andy Robertson (Nick Potts/Peter Byrne/PA)

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is optimistic Jordan Henderson and Andy Robertson will be fit for the visit of Arsenal.

Henderson returned home early after sustaining a minor injury in England’s World Cup qualifier against Albania on Friday, while Robertson was forced off in Scotland’s win over Denmark on Monday this week.

However, Klopp believes they will be in contention for Saturday’s evening kick-off.

“Robbo was lucky, we can probably say. It was a little bit DOMS (delayed onset muscle soreness), the intensity of all the games he played probably, rather than anything else,” Klopp told the club’s website.

“He was smart enough to (make) the right decision, he went off early, which he usually is not doing but in this case it was absolutely right, and so there’s a good chance that he can be involved at the weekend.

“Hendo, a little bit more (injured) than Robbo, but a chance for the weekend so we are working on that.

Jurgen Klopp
Jurgen Klopp hopes to have Jordan Henderson and Andy Robertson available (Joe Giddens/PA)

“It’s not a serious injury but in this short period of time we have to see if he is ready for Saturday, but after that, 100 per cent, and possibly for Arsenal as well.”

Sadio Mane has been passed fit having joined in full training this week after returning from Senegal duty with bruised ribs, while fellow forward Divock Origi will be assessed after sustaining a dead leg playing for Belgium.

Midfielders Naby Keita and James Milner (both hamstring) will not be ready for the weekend but could potentially feature in the Champions League at home to Porto next week.

“Sadio is fine – painful but fine. Everybody who had a rib bruise knows it’s an annoying thing. But Sad trained here with us now in all sessions,” added Klopp.

“Naby and James are in a good way as well, getting closer. Probably next week we expect them being back in team training, let’s see what that means for the Porto game – but not for the weekend, they are not available.”

Defender Joe Gomez (calf), forward Roberto Firmino (hamstring) and midfielder Curtis Jones (eye) remain sidelined for longer.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal