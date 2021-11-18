Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Fallon Sherrock beats Mensur Suljovic to reach Grand Slam of Darts quarter-final

By Press Association
November 18, 2021, 10:51 pm
Fallon Sherrock recorded her second big stage victory over Mensur Suljovic (Simon Cooper/PA)
Fallon Sherrock recorded her second big stage victory over Mensur Suljovic (Simon Cooper/PA)

Fallon Sherrock’s run at the Grand Slam of Darts continued in emphatic fashion as she defeated Mensur Suljovic 10-5 in Wolverhampton to reach her first PDC major quarter-final.

The 27-year-old, who hit a magical 170 checkout against Gabriel Clemens on Tuesday night to become the first woman to reach the knockout stages of the competition, repeated her World Championship victory against Suljovic at the Alexandra Palace in 2019.

The Austrian came into the match off the back of a 104 average in his final group game but he was below-par on Thursday night.

Sherrock was the underdog but once again made a mockery of the odds to further launch her career to new heights.

It did not look like it would be that way early on as Suljovic took the opening two legs, but Sherrock hit a 100 checkout for a 11-dart finish before taking out 124 for a 12-darter to level things up.

Sherrock won six out of seven legs to lead 6-3 before Suljovic stopped the rot with a 14-dart hold of throw heading into the second interval.

Suljovic could not maintain any consistency, however, and he was duly punished as Sherrock, who herself was missing chances, moved one away from another famous victory at 9-4.

A classy 106 checkout on tops kept Suljovic in the match but Sherrock stormed to victory in the next leg, wrapping things up with a double nine after 14 darts.

