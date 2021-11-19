Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News World

Sorry Atlanta Falcons downed by New England Patriots

By Press Association
November 19, 2021, 5:27 am
New England Patriots outside linebacker Matt Judon sacks Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (Brynn Anderson/AP)
New England Patriots outside linebacker Matt Judon sacks Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (Brynn Anderson/AP)

Three Atlanta quarterbacks were intercepted on a miserable night for the Falcons as they were downed 25-0 by the New England Patriots.

Atlanta’s offence struggled at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium, with only 165 yards made as they were stifled by New England’s defence.

The Patriots were 10-0 up when the Falcons committed a series of mistakes which seemed to sum up their Thursday night.

Matt Ryan had led the side to the New England 14 but was sacked for a loss of 13 yards, then a successful field goal attempt by Younghoe Koo was scratched off by a penalty.

The ball moved back five yards and Koo missed the re-take.

Ryan was picked off twice on consecutive drives for Atlanta in the fourth quarter, and his replacement Josh Rosen came in and had an interception returned for a touchdown to make it 25-0.

Feleipe Franks was then drafted in at quarterback and a short pass was intercepted to cap a dire performance.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal