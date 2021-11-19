Austria to enter national lockdown to contain fourth wave of coronavirus By Press Association November 19, 2021, 9:53 am Austria will go into lockdown again (Lisa Leutner/AP) Austrian Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg has said the country will go into a national lockdown to contain a fourth wave of coronavirus cases. Mr Schallenberg said the lockdown will start on Monday and initially last for 10 days. Students will have to go back into home schooling, restaurants will close and cultural events will be cancelled. Starting on February 1, the country will also make vaccinations mandatory, public broadcaster ORF reported. “We do not want a fifth wave,” Mr Schallenberg said, according to ORF. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up More from the Press and Journal Rioting in Rotterdam after Dutch government tightens pandemic restrictions Passport extension could increase uptake and reduce infection, but cost firms Austria imposes national lockdown as Covid cases continue to soar Northern Ireland unlikely to face another lockdown – chief medical officer