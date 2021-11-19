Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
JCB rejects Amnesty International claims over use of diggers in West Bank

By Press Association
November 19, 2021, 1:13 pm
The Israeli West Bank barrier between Jerusalem (right) and Bethany (left) (Andrew Parsons/PA)
The Israeli West Bank barrier between Jerusalem (right) and Bethany (left) (Andrew Parsons/PA)

A British heavy machinery company has denied allegations by an international rights group that it is complicit in alleged Israeli abuses in the occupied West Bank.

Amnesty International says J.C. Bamford Excavators Limited’s diggers and excavators have been used to demolish Palestinian homes and in the construction of Jewish settlements, both of which are widely seen as violations of international law.

JCB is among more than 100 businesses listed in a UN database of companies that operate in West Bank settlements.

In a statement issued late on Thursday, JCB said it “does not contribute to, or is in any way responsible for, or otherwise linked to adverse human rights abuses in the Occupied Palestinian Territories, either directly or indirectly”.

It said an independent investigation by the UK National Contact Point for the OECD Guidelines for Multinational Enterprises had recently absolved the company of any wrongdoing.

That investigation found that JCB had not breached guidelines aimed at preventing or mitigating human rights violations.

But it faulted the company for not carrying out human rights due diligence in its supply chain.

JCB's factory in Rocester, Staffordshire (Rui Vieira/PA)
JCB’s factory in Rocester, Staffordshire (Rui Vieira/PA)

Amnesty said in a report that JCB’s equipment is sold to an Israeli intermediary, who then sells it onward to clients that include the Israeli defence ministry.

Amnesty said the use of a middleman does not absolve JCB of ensuring its equipment is not used to violate human rights.

“JCB’s failure to conduct proper human rights due diligence on the end use of its products represents a failure to respect human rights,” the group said in its report.

Israel captured east Jerusalem and the West Bank in the 1967 Mideast war, and the Palestinians want both territories to be part of their future state.

The Palestinians and most of the international community view Israeli settlements, now home to more than 700,000 Jewish settlers, as a violation of international law and an obstacle to peace.

Israel annexed east Jerusalem and considers the entire city its capital.

It views the West Bank as disputed territory whose fate should be settled in negotiations, which broke down more than a decade ago.

Israel’s current prime minister, Naftali Bennett, is opposed to Palestinian statehood.

