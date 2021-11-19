Friday prayers campaign encourages Kosovo Muslims to get the jab By Press Association November 19, 2021, 3:37 pm Kosovo Albanian Muslim Egzon Daka is inoculated after Friday prayers (STR/AP) Kosovo’s health authorities are trying a new technique to urge people to get the Covid-19 vaccine. They are cooperating with the Muslim community at Friday prayers. Imams around Kosovo called on the faithful to have the jab, and medical teams waited in the mosques’ yards to inoculate believers. Friday prayers (STR/AP) Despite a recent fall in daily new cases Kosovo authorities fear a faster spread of the Delta variant which has been noted recently in the country. Kosovo recorded only 11 cases and no deaths on Thursday. Some 42% of the 1.8 million population have been vaccinated. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up More from the Press and Journal Russia announces record high coronavirus death toll for third day in a row Covid surging and double-jabs wearing off: Top doctor recommends ‘more severe’ restrictions for Grampian Single blood sample can measure T-cell and antibody response to Covid – study Germany considers fresh measures to curb Covid surge