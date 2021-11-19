Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
South Africa have ‘more motivation’ to win in absence of banned Rassie Erasmus

By Press Association
November 19, 2021, 5:39 pm
South Africa boss Rassie Erasmus has been banned from all rugby activity for two months (Adam Davy/PA)
South Africa insist they will be inspired by the spirit of Rassie Erasmus when they clash with England at Twickenham on Saturday.

The Springboks director of rugby has appealed against a two-month ban from all rugby activity imposed for his criticism of match officials during the Lions series earlier this year, but he is not permitted to attend the match.

Erasmus appears to have made light of the sanction by posting on social media a photo of him in camouflage, suggesting that he might yet attempt to gain entry to the stadium.

And in another slight on World Rugby’s disciplinary process, he has published a photo of a pint of Guinness with a caption saying “I do however get the feeling the 2 months will not be so bad as feared!!”.

Erasmus is being portrayed as a martyr in South Africa despite the human toll of his verbal attack on referee Nic Berry being revealed in the written judgement of the decision and the Springboks intend using his absence to ignite their challenge against Eddie Jones’ men.

Assistant coach Mzwandile Stick said: “Rassie is a very special guy to us. We know how much he cares for us. We know how much he cares for everyone and his spirit will always be there.

“The guy really cares about the Springboks, the Springbok family and everyone back at home. We’re going to miss him, yes. But one thing I guarantee you for sure is that his spirit will always be there. We know that by heart.

“We love him and care for him and we’ve got a lot of respect for him. For us it will probably be more motivation to play even better because we know what the gentleman has done for a lot of us in the team.

“We really care and will play for him for sure. He’s a very special guy.”

Meanwhile, Siya Kolisi is puzzled by the claim made by Jones that he insinuated England’s pack is “weak” following the 2019 World Cup final, which South Africa clinched 32-12.

Siya Kolisi says he does not recall disrespecting England
Jones is using the perceived slight to fire up his team but Kolisi replied: “I’m still trying to figure out when I said all those things.

“I never speak about the other team in that way. I’ve never spoken like that before. I don’t remember saying that.

“We know how we want to play rugby and that’s what we pride ourselves on. We do our research on how they want to play. We want to make sure our plan works against their plan.”

