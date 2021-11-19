Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News World

Biden says pardoned turkeys will get ‘boosted, not basted’

By Press Association
November 19, 2021, 9:57 pm
President Joe Biden walks past Peanut Butter, the national Thanksgiving turkey (Susan Walsh/AP)
President Joe Biden walks past Peanut Butter, the national Thanksgiving turkey (Susan Walsh/AP)

President Joe Biden has pardoned two Thanksgiving turkeys, saying that the birds were selected based on their “temperament, appearance and, I suspect, vaccination status”.

“Instead of getting basted, these two turkeys are getting boosted today,” Mr Biden joked.

The president was in a jovial mood when he appeared before White House staffers and their families in the Rose Garden to pardon the Indiana turkeys, who gobbled merrily throughout the event.

Biden Thanksgiving
The two national Thanksgiving turkeys, Peanut Butter and Jelly (Susan Walsh/AP)

And while they were given a reprieve from the fate met by millions of turkeys on Thanksgiving Day, Mr Biden said their names — Peanut Butter and Jelly — reminded him of the sandwich he often enjoys for lunch.

The pardoning comes as Mr Biden’s agenda has seen fresh signs of life, with the president signing his one trillion dollars infrastructure bill on Monday and the House passing an even bigger companion bill — the two trillion dollars social services and climate change bill — on Friday.

That bill will have to make it through the 50-50 Senate before landing on Mr Biden’s desk.

On Friday, Mr Biden poked fun at his recent speeches on the infrastructure bill, declaring that “turkey is infrastructure” and that “Peanut Butter and Jelly are going to help build back the butterball as we move along”. a reference to his administration’s “Build Back Better” catchphrase.

“I’ve said before, every American wants the same thing: You want to be able to look the turkey in the eye and tell them, it’s gonna be okay,” he joked.

And he said that the two birds were now “Indiana’s power couple” — with apologies to Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and his husband, Chasten, who are from Indiana.

This year’s turkeys spent a busy few days in Washington, appearing before the media alongside members of Indiana’s congressional delegation before retiring to a suite at the luxurious Willard Hotel.

They’ll have a comfortable new home, too. Duly pardoned, the turkeys are now heading to Purdue University’s Animal Science Research and Education Centre, where they will spend the rest of their days in an enclosed setting with access to a shaded grassy area, according to Purdue.

The turkey pardon is traditionally an opportunity for presidents to crack jokes — often at their own expense — and usher in the holiday season.

In 2019, President Donald Trump joked about his impeachment inquiry, telling attendees that the turkeys “have already received subpoenas to appear in Adam Schiff’s basement,” a reference to the congressman leading the investigation.

And President Barack Obama riffed in 2014 about taking action “fully within my legal authority” to pardon the turkeys, a knock at Republicans who had criticised him for signing a raft of executive orders.

Presidents have pardoned turkeys since Abraham Lincoln, but President George HW Bush made the pardon the American tradition it is today by sparing a 50-pound bird in 1989.

