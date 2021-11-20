Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News World

Fire guts 100 huts in Karachi slum

By Press Association
November 20, 2021, 2:41 pm
A woman grieves while she and others collect their belongings from the ashes (Fareed Khan/AP)
A woman grieves while she and others collect their belongings from the ashes (Fareed Khan/AP)

A fire erupted early Saturday in a slum in Pakistan’s southern port city of Karachi , destroying about 100 huts, a fire official said.

No-one was hurt in the blaze.

Inayat Ullah, a senior official at the city’s central fire station, said the fire erupted in the dwellings along the Lyari River, under a bridge in central Karachi in the Teenhatti neighbourhood.

Firefighters extinguished the blaze after several hours.

Pakistan Fire
People collect their belongings from the embers (Fareed Khan/AP)

A similar fire last year gutted about a hundred dwellings in the same neighbourhood.

By daylight, men, women and children of Teenhatti were seen searching for any belongings they could salvage from the ashes.

Karachi is the capital of southern Sindh province, where thousands live in open areas along the Lyari.

Some huts have tin roofs but the majority of the houses are made up of cane, fabric and plastic.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal