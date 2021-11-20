Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News World

Record Scotland try-scorer Stuart Hogg celebrates reaching historic landmark

By Press Association
November 20, 2021, 3:30 pm
Scotland’s Stuart Hogg celebrates scoring an historic try (Malcolm Mackenzie/PA)
Scotland’s Stuart Hogg celebrates scoring an historic try (Malcolm Mackenzie/PA)

Scotland captain Stuart Hogg became his country’s record try-scorer during their 29-20 Autumn Nations Series win against Japan at Murrayfield.

The Exeter full-back raced in for try number 25 in trademark style, starting and finishing the move in the 26th minute, on his 88th appearance for Scotland.

The historic landmark was not lost on the 29-year-old, who leapt into the air with his fist raised in front of the south stand.

Hogg had drawn level with former Scotland players Ian Smith and Tony Stanger as joint-top try-scorer with two touchdowns in last week’s 30-15 defeat by South Africa, but now holds the record outright.

Smith’s 24 tries came in only 32 Scotland appearances between 1924-33, while fellow winger Stanger scored his tries across 52 Test matches from 1989-99.

Hogg’s record-breaking try typified his ability to create something out of nothing from deep with electrifying pace.

He followed up his offload to Chris Harris after his initial break to glide on to the end of a scintillating passage of play from the Scots.

Former Scotland skipper Rory Lawson, working as a pundit for Amazon Prime for the game, said: “Made and finished by Stuart Hogg. The timing and tempo of that was just phenomenal, Scotland in full flow there.”

Lawson added: “Hogg is an icon of Scottish Rugby. It’s so good to see him play with a smile on his face and don’t get me wrong, he’s still got so much more to give in a Scottish jersey.”

Hogg made his senior Scotland debut as a substitute in a 27-13 defeat by Wales in Cardiff during the 2012 Six Nations and scored his first international try in the following match, which ended in defeat at Murrayfield by the same score.

He began playing rugby at Hawick – his father John is also a former player at his local club – and turned professional with Glasgow Warriors in 2010.

Hogg was a stand-out performer throughout his rise up the Scotland ranks, representing his country at under-17, under-18 and under-20 levels before making his breakthrough at senior level.

He has been selected for three tours with the British and Irish Lions, heading to Australia in 2013, New Zealand in 2017 – during which he returned home early through injury – and playing for the full 80 minutes in the first and second Tests during the tour of South Africa earlier this year.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal