Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News World

WTA chair Steve Simon still concerned about Peng Shuai despite video footage

By Press Association
November 20, 2021, 8:02 pm Updated: November 20, 2021, 9:30 pm
Peng Shuai’s safety remains a concern (Nigel French/PA)
Peng Shuai’s safety remains a concern (Nigel French/PA)

Women’s Tennis Association chairman Steve Simon has branded a video appearing to show missing Chinese player Peng Shuai in a restaurant as “insufficient”.

Peng, the former Wimbledon doubles champion, is seen smiling in the apparently new footage released by China state media.

Concern for the welfare of the 35-year-old, who has not been heard from directly for more than a fortnight, this week even reached the United Nations and the White House.

The former world number one in doubles seemingly disappeared after making allegations of sexual assault against a former vice-premier in China on the social media site Weibo.

Simon has threatened to pull the WTA out of the lucrative Chinese part of its tour next season unless it is proved that Peng is safe, and he reiterated that its relationship with China is “at a crossroads”.

“I am glad to see the videos released by China state-run media that appear to show Peng Shuai at a restaurant in Beijing,” said Simon in a WTA statement.

“While it is positive to see her, it remains unclear if she is free and able to make decisions and take actions on her own, without coercion or external interference. This video alone is insufficient.

“As I have stated from the beginning, I remain concerned about Peng Shuai’s health and safety and that the allegation of sexual assault is being censored and swept under the rug.

“I have been clear about what needs to happen and our relationship with China is at a crossroads.”

Wimbledon’s organisers on Saturday joined the calls for confirmation of Peng’s wellbeing to be provided.

A statement read: “We are united with the rest of tennis in the need to understand that Peng Shuai is safe. We have been working in support of the WTA’s efforts to establish her safety through our relationships behind the scenes.

“Along with the global tennis community, we would like Peng Shuai to know that her wellbeing is of the utmost importance to us, and we will continue to work to gain clarity on her safety.”

Both Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal also added their voices to the many tennis stars across the game who have amplified the WTA’s concerns.

Speaking to Sky Italia, Federer said: “She’s one of our tennis champions, former world number one, and clearly it’s concerning. I hope she’s safe. The tennis family sticks together and I’ve always told my children that the tennis family is my second family.”

Nadal added in an interview with French newspaper L’Equipe: “I follow the news and read the articles about Peng Shuai. Even though I don’t have all the information, the most important thing here is to know if she is okay. All of us in the tennis family hope to see her back with us soon.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]