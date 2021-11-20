Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Fallon Sherrock beaten by Peter Wright in Grand Slam of Darts quarter-final

By Press Association
November 20, 2021, 10:10 pm
Fallon Sherrock bowed out in the quarter-finals (Simon Cooper/PA)
Fallon Sherrock’s run at the Grand Slam of Darts was ended at the quarter-final stage by Peter Wright.

Sherrock had become the first woman in the tournament’s history to advance out of the group stage after defeating Gabriel Clemens 5-3, clinching the match with a memorable 170 checkout.

The 27-year-old then put in another impressive showing to breeze past Mensur Suljiovic 10-5 on Thursday to set up a showdown with world number two Wright.

Sherrock did not disappoint, hitting a 101 finish to take a 3-1 lead with the first break of the match.

But Wright, playing some of his best darts of the week, took four legs on the spin before Sherrock missed double top for 7-7.

A 13-dart leg from Sherrock pulled her back to trail just 14-13 but despite averaging over 100 for most of the match, she was unable to reel Wright in and went down 16-13.

“I’m so proud of myself. I’m absolutely knackered but I tried my best, Peter is amazing,” Sherrock told Sky Sports. “This week has been incredible, I couldn’t have asked for a better week.”

Wright will face Michael Smith, who shocked third seed Michael Van Gerwen 16-13, in the semi-finals.

