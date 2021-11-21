Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Washington Wizards come good late against the Miami Heat

By Press Association
November 21, 2021, 7:18 am
Washington Wizards guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (Nick Wass/AP)
Washington Wizards guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (Nick Wass/AP)

Spencer Dinwiddie and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope scored late three-pointers to give the Washington Wizards an unassailable lead in their 103-100 win over the Miami Heat.

Washington bounced back from 10 points down with less than five minutes to play at the Capital One Arena, and both Dinwiddie and Caldwell-Pope scored twice from behind the arc to turn the game around.

The pair both had 16 points on the night and Bradley Beal 21, while Jimmy Butler top scored for Miami with 29 but missed a late three which would have sent the game to overtime.

Giannis Antetokounmpo was on form again, scoring 32 points and recording 20 rebounds as the Milwaukee Bucks defeated the Orlando Magic 117-108.

The Bucks put 13 unanswered points on the board in the first quarter, and all five starters for Milwaukee finished in double digits.

Jayson Tatum and Dennis Schroder scored 62 between them as the Boston Celtics overcame the Oklahoma City Thunder 111-105, while the Atlanta Hawks made it four wins in a row with a 115-105 victory over the Charlotte Hornets.

The Houston Rockets lost for the 14th time in a row, going down 106-99 to the New York Knicks, Domantas Sabonis had 20 points and 10 rebounds for the Indiana Pacers in their 111-94 win over the New Orleans Pelicans, and the Minnesota Timberwolves swept past the Memphis Grizzlies 138-95.

Damian Lillard scored 39 points for the Portland Trail Blazers in a 118-111 win over the Philadelphia 76ers, and the Utah Jazz put the game against the Sacramento Kings out of sight in the fourth quarter, the match ending 123-105.

