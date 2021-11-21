Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Ben Stokes’ bowling crucial to England’s Ashes hopes – Sir Ian Botham

By Press Association
November 21, 2021, 10:02 am
Ben Stokes’ bowling could be key for England, according to Sir Ian Botham (Martin Rickett/PA)
Ben Stokes' bowling could be key for England, according to Sir Ian Botham (Martin Rickett/PA)

Sir Ian Botham believes Ben Stokes’ bowling could be key to England’s chances of winning the Ashes in Australia.

Botham says he never doubted Stokes’ participation after the Durham all-rounder took an indefinite break from cricket in July to rest his finger and prioritise his mental well-being.

“First and foremost, I never thought he wouldn’t be there,” Botham said. “And that’s not inside information, because we didn’t see him at Durham until after the second operation.

Stokes has had two operations to repair his fractured finger
Stokes has had two operations to repair his fractured finger (Dan Mullan/PA)

“Ben is a match-winner. I hope that he’s fit enough to bowl and strong enough because I think that will be crucial. Because he’s an aggressive bowler.

“Everyone talks about his batting – we know about that – but I think his bowling needs to be used in four or five-over bursts on those Australian pitches when the ball is reasonably new as well.”

Botham has urged England’s selectors “to be brave” when considering their bowling attack and does not think James Anderson or Stuart Broad will feature in every Test.

“There’s no point in us turning up with four 80-mile-an-hour bowlers because once that Kookaburra ball, after 10 overs, is going to get smashed to all parts at that pace,” the former England all-rounder said.

“You need people like Mark Wood, Ben Stokes, (Ollie) Robinson – these are the guys that are going to play.

“Jimmy (Anderson) is going to play, but I don’t see him playing all the Tests, and I certainly don’t see Broady playing all the Tests.”

Botham added: “You’ve got to look after Jimmy, he’s what, 39 now, so he needs a little bit of TLC, but he will have a part to play.

“Above everything else, he’s a senior pro and he can offer so much advice to the other guys, so it’s essential he’s there”

The first Test starts at The Gabba in Brisbane on December 8 and the fifth and final Test is scheduled for Perth’s Optus Stadium on January 14.

'Inside the Tour – The Ashes 1986/87' will be released across all major podcast outlets on December 3.

