Tens of thousands march against Belgium’s Covid measures

Tens of thousands of people demonstrated through central Brussels on Sunday to protest against reinforced Covid-19 restrictions imposed by the Belgian government to counter the latest spike in coronavirus cases.

Many among the police estimate of 35,000 at the rally had already left for home when the demonstration descended into violence as several hundred people started pelting police, smashing cars and setting rubbish bins on fire.

Officers replied with tear gas and water cannons and sought to restore order as dusk settled on the Belgian capital.

Riot police use a water canon against protesters in Brussels (Olivier Matthys/AP)

“We have injuries but we cannot yet say how many,” police spokesperson Ilse Vande Keere said. It was also unclear how many people were detained.

Earlier, marchers had gathered to protest against the government’s strong advice to get vaccinated and any possible moves to impose mandatory shots.

Shouting “Freedom! Freedom! Freedom!” and singing the anti-fascist song Bella Ciao, protesters lined up behind a banner saying

“Together for Freedom” and marched to the European Union headquarters.

Protesters walk through smoke dust during the demonstration (Olivier Matthys/AP)

Among the crowd, signs varied from far-right insignia to the rainbow coalition flags of the LGBT community.

The World Health Organisation said last week that Europe was a pandemic hotspot, the only region in which Covid-19 deaths were rising.

The autumn surge of infections is overwhelming hospitals in many Central and Eastern European nations, including Ukraine, Russia, Romania, the Czech Republic and Slovakia.

Protesters covered their faces during the demonstration in Brussels (Olivier Matthys/AP)

Over recent days, there have been many anti-vaccination marches in European nations as one government after another tightened measures.

Dutch police arrested more than 30 people during unrest in The Hague and other towns in the Netherlands on Saturday, following much worse violence the previous night.

Austria is going into a 10-day national lockdown on Monday for all of its people, after first imposing a lockdown on the unvaccinated.

Christmas markets in Vienna were packed on Sunday with locals and tourists taking in the holiday sights before shops and food stalls had to close.