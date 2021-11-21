Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Peng Shuai tells the IOC she is ‘safe and well’ during video call

By Press Association
November 21, 2021, 5:45 pm
Peng Shuai has spoken to officials from the International Olympic Committee (Andy Brownbill/AP)
Peng Shuai told the International Olympic Committee she is “safe and well” during a video call on Sunday.

The IOC had been criticised for not following the WTA and ATP in issuing strong statements regarding the welfare of Chinese player Peng, who had not been heard from since making allegations of sexual assault against a senior government official more than two weeks ago.

The IOC instead said it favoured “quiet diplomacy”, and on Sunday the organisation, which will stage the Winter Olympics in Beijing in just over two months’ time, released a statement detailing the video call with Peng.

It read: “Today, IOC president Thomas Bach held a video call with three-time Olympian Peng Shuai from China.

“He was joined by the chair of the IOC Athletes’ Commission, Emma Terho, and IOC member in China, Li Lingwei, who has known Peng Shuai for many years from her time in the Chinese Tennis Federation.

“At the beginning of the 30-minute call, Peng Shuai thanked the IOC for its concern about her wellbeing. She explained that she is safe and well, living at her home in Beijing, but would like to have her privacy respected at this time.

“That is why she prefers to spend her time with friends and family right now. Nevertheless, she will continue to be involved in tennis, the sport she loves so much.”

Terho, a former ice hockey player from Finland, said: “I was relieved to see that Peng Shuai was doing fine, which was our main concern. She appeared to be relaxed. I offered her our support and to stay in touch at any time of her convenience, which she obviously appreciated.”

Previously, Peng had been seen at a restaurant and a junior tennis tournament in photos and video released by Chinese state media.

It remains to be seen whether the latest development will satisfy the WTA and its head Steve Simon, who has been praised for his forceful stance on the situation.

Simon has threatened to pull tournaments out of China, the most lucrative market for women’s tennis, if Peng’s allegations against Zhang Gaoli, China’s former vice premier, are not fully investigated.

The IOC’s statement made no reference to Peng’s claims, which were made on the social media site Weibo and quickly removed.

