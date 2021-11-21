Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News World

Alexander Zverev turns tables to secure ATP Finals title in Turin

By Press Association
November 21, 2021, 5:58 pm
Alexander Zverev produced a brilliant performance against Daniil Medvedev in Turin (Luca Bruno/AP)
Alexander Zverev produced a brilliant performance against Daniil Medvedev in Turin (Luca Bruno/AP)

Alexander Zverev turned the tables on defending champion Daniil Medvedev to win a second title at the Nitto ATP Finals in Turin.

Medvedev had won his last five matches against Zverev, including in the group stages earlier this week, but the German followed up his semi-final upset of Novak Djokovic on Saturday evening by claiming a 6-4 6-4 victory.

It was a near flawless display by the third seed, particularly on serve, with Medvedev not able to apply any real pressure during the contest.

It is a second title at the tournament in four years for 24-year-old Zverev, who also lifted the trophy at London’s O2 arena in 2018.

The German, who won Olympic gold in the summer, said in his on-court interview: “It was great. I won the World Tour Finals in the final against a player I lost five times to in a row so I had to play one of my best matches. I’m happy about that, happy to be going on holidays with this win.

“There’s no better way to end the season than winning here. I’m obviously incredibly happy but I’m also very much looking forward to next year already.”

Daniil Medvedev had no answer to Alexander Zverev
Daniil Medvedev had no answer to Alexander Zverev (Luca Bruno/AP)

Meanwhile, Joe Salisbury and Rajeev Ram were beaten by Pierre-Hugues Herbert and Nicolas Mahut in the doubles final.

Salisbury was the first British player to reach the doubles showpiece in the event’s history and he was looking to emulate Andy Murray, who won the singles title in 2016.

He and American Ram, who have had another superb season, had narrowly beaten Herbert and Mahut in the group stages but the French duo were the better pair on the day and deserved their 6-4 7-6 (0) victory.

It is a second title in three years at the season-ending event for Herbert and Mahut, who also lifted the trophy in London in 2019.

An early break in the first set put Salisbury and Ram on the back foot and, although they held serve throughout the second, they were under significantly more pressure and that told in the tie-break.

“It’s obviously disappointing,” said Salisbury. “It was a bit of a combination of them playing very well, I thought they served very well especially, and we didn’t quite find it today, didn’t play our best.”

France’s Pierre-Hugues Herbert, right, and Nicolas Mahut kiss the trophy
France’s Pierre-Hugues Herbert, right, and Nicolas Mahut kiss the trophy (Luca Bruno/AP)

Salisbury now heads to Innsbruck, where he will make his Davis Cup debut for Great Britain.

He is set to partner Neal Skupski, and their first match is expected to be against Herbert and Mahut in what could be a crucial rubber in Britain’s opening clash with France next Saturday.

Salisbury said: “Obviously we’ll be expecting a very tough match. I’m confident I can definitely play better than I did today. We know whatever our team is for Davis Cup for the doubles, assuming it’s against those guys, we’re going to have to play very well to get the win. But I’m confident we can do that.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal