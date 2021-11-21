Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Tiger King’s Joe Exotic moved to medical centre after cancer diagnosis – lawyer

By Press Association
November 21, 2021, 8:28 pm
Joseph Maldonado-Passage, also known as Joe Exotic, at the zoo he used to run in Oklahoma (Sue Ogrocki/AP)
The former Oklahoma zookeeper known as Tiger King, who gained fame in a Netflix documentary series, has been transferred to a medical facility for federal inmates after a cancer diagnosis, according to his lawyer.

Joe Exotic, whose real name is Joseph Maldonado-Passage, was flown by plane to be transferred from a federal medical centre in the US state of Texas, to a federal medical centre in North Carolina, late on Tuesday or early Wednesday, defence lawyer John Phillips said in a statement.

Mr Phillips, who tweeted his statement on Saturday, said the transfer had originally been scheduled for later this month.

Mr Phillips said Maldonado-Passage had told him that he had been diagnosed with prostate cancer and was getting medical treatment and tests “for a host of issues”.

The lawyer said prison medical care “isn’t the best and justice is slow”.

“It’s a competition of life and liberty no-one wants any part of,” he added.

In July, a federal appeals court ruled that Maldonado-Passage should get a shorter prison sentence for his role in a murder-for-hire plot and violating federal wildlife laws.

He was sentenced in January 2020 to 22 years in federal prison after being convicted of trying to hire two different men to kill Florida animal rights activist Carole Baskin.

A three-judge panel of the 10th US Circuit Court of Appeals in Denver found that the trial court wrongly treated these two convictions separately in calculating his prison term under sentencing guidelines.

The appeals court panel said his advisory sentencing range should be between 17-and-a-half years and just under 22 years rather than between just under 22 years and 27 years in prison, as the trial court had calculated.

Maldonado-Passage and his blond mullet were featured in the Netflix documentary Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness.

Meanwhile, Ms Baskin, of Tampa’s Big Cat Rescue sanctuary, lost an effort to stop Netflix and a production company from using previously recorded video of her and her husband in the Tiger King sequel.

A federal magistrate judge issued a recommendation on Friday denying the Baskins’ bid to block use of the footage.

