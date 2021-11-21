Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Jonathan Taylor scores five touchdowns as Indianapolis Colts beat Buffalo Bills

By Press Association
November 21, 2021, 10:28 pm
Jonathan Taylor starred on Sunday (Jeffrey T. Barnes/AP)
The Indianapolis Colts’ Jonathan Taylor became only the 18th player in NFL history to score five touchdowns in a game as they upset the Buffalo Bills 41-15.

The running back had a career-high 32 carries for 185 yards, moving him ahead of Tennessee’s Derrick Henry as this season’s top rusher with 1,122 yards.

In another surprise win, the Minnesota Vikings beat the Green Bay Packers 34-31, with Greg Joseph’s 29-yard field goal as time expired, while quarter-back Tyrod Taylor ran for two touchdowns and threw for 107 yards as the Houston Texans ended the Tennessee Titans’ six-game winning run with a 22-13 victory.

Washington spoiled Cam Newton’s return to Bank of America Stadium with a 27-21 win over the Carolina Panthers as Taylor Heinicke threw for 206 yards and three touchdowns.

Newton, making his first start since signing a one-year contract to return to the Panthers, threw for 189 yards and two touchdowns and ran for a 24-yard score.

The Miami Dolphins made it three successive wins with a 24-17 victory over the New York Jets, the Cleveland Browns edged a tight game against the winless Detroit Lions 13-10, while the Baltimore Ravens, missing ill quarterback Lamar Jackson, beat the Chicago Bears 16-13.

Jalen Hurts ran for three touchdowns as the Philadelphia Eagles beat the New Orleans Saints 40-29, with Jimmy Garoppolo throwing one touchdown and running in another to lead the San Francisco 49ers to a 30-10 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

