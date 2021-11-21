Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Thomas Tuchel believes Antonio Rudiger’s form will not dip during contract talks

By Press Association
November 21, 2021, 10:32 pm
Antonio Rudiger scored at Leicester on Saturday (Fabrizio Carabelli.PA)
Thomas Tuchel is confident Antonio Rudiger will continue delivering on the field despite no apparent breakthrough in his Chelsea contract talks.

The Germany defender’s current deal at Stamford Bridge expires at the end of the season, meaning he will be free to negotiate with other clubs from January.

The Premier League leaders are keen to renew terms with the 28-year-old but discussions have so far failed to produce an agreement.

Rudiger has not let that affect his game, however, and he produced another commanding display in Saturday’s convincing 3-0 win at Leicester, in which he scored the opening goal.

“It was a very strong performance from Toni,” said Blues boss Tuchel. “He’s been outstanding from day one and he is getting better and better, on a very high level.

“The situation is the situation. We want him to stay – this is very clear and he knows it – but sometimes in these situations there is a certain delay.

“That can happen these days but it does not affect his mentality or his quality and it absolutely does not affect his behaviour. He is fully committed to Chelsea right now.

“He is in exactly the right spot – he is in the most competitive league and at a club where winning matters. That suits him perfectly. So, let’s be a bit patient and hopefully we have a happy end.”

Rudiger fell out of favour under previous manager Frank Lampard but has re-emerged as a key player since Tuchel took charge in January.

Thriving in Tuchel’s 3-4-3 tactical blueprint, Rudiger was a vital component in the side that won the Champions League last season and has maintained that momentum this term.

Tuchel denies that he should take the credit for that.

“I think that the top quality from Toni is that he can deliver no matter who is on the sideline,” Tuchel said. “He was a strong player in Italy and he played under several coaches for Chelsea and was strong.

“He knows what to do and accepts his role, and lives it to the absolute maximum. We demand a lot from him but he delivers a lot. Actually I don’t think he is dependent on who is on the sideline.”

