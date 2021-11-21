Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold driven by the desire to ‘go down in history’

By Press Association
November 21, 2021, 10:32 pm
Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold wants to write his name in the club’s history books (Nick Potts/PA)
Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold is driven by the desire to “go down in history” for his individual contribution to the club.

The 23-year-old put in another influential performance from right-back in Saturday’s Anfield demolition of Arsenal, providing the crosses for the first and fourth goals.

That made it five assists and a goal in his last three matches for the club, not including three assists in this week’s World Cup qualifier against San Marino.

Since the start of the 2018-19 season Alexander-Arnold has provided 38 Premier League assists, four more than any other player during the same period but, remarkably, just over eight months ago he was dropped by England after manager Gareth Southgate questioned his form.

He appears to be back to his best but that is not enough for the academy graduate.

“I want to break as many records as I can. I want to make history with my performances and my tallies, and go down in history,” he said.

“For me it is about contributing as much as I can for the team and making sure we win.

“The team trophies are much more important than the personal ones but to use as motivation I do like to set myself targets.

“The manager has given me that freedom to play the way I feel is right and it’s worked so far for the team, I’ve evolved over the years and I try to keep adapting and create as many problems for the opposition that I can.

“It’s going well so far, it’s about maintaining that good run of form and make sure we carry on this season.”

Liverpool’s struggles last season were reflected in Alexander-Arnold’s contribution as he managed just seven Premier League assists, compared to 13 and 12 from the previous two campaigns.

But having recorded six in 12 league matches so far he is targeting a double-digit return again.

“The very minimum is always double figures,” he added.

“I just want to be contributing as much as I can. I would probably say this season would be 15 to 20 in the league.”

