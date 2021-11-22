Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Judd Trump hoping to carry Champion of Champions momentum into UK Championship

By Press Association
November 22, 2021, 1:15 pm
Judd Trump begins his quest for a second UK Championship title (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Judd Trump begins his quest for a second UK Championship title (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Judd Trump will head into this week’s UK Championship on a high after crushing John Higgins to claim his first title of the season at the Champion of Champions tournament in Bolton.

Trump begins his quest for a second UK crown on Thursday against David Lilley, the World Seniors champion whom coincidentally he also beat in the first round in Bolton last week.

Having previously reached quarter-finals at the Northern Ireland and English Opens respectively, the 32-year-old’s 10-4 thrashing of Higgins served up a spectacular reminder that he is back on top form.

Betway UK Championship – Day Six – York Barbican
Judd Trump lost a thrilling UK final to Neil Robertson in 2020 (Mike Egerton/PA)

Trump said: “It’s my first win of the season and it’s a massive one, but there are a lot of other major events coming up and hopefully this will kick-start my campaign.

“The standard is so high that any final you reach is incredible. To get this one under my belt early in the season, hopefully I can take some momentum from here.”

Trump claimed his sole UK title in 2011 and came closest to adding a second last season, when he was beaten in a thrilling final-frame decider by Neil Robertson.

The Australian also starts his title defence on Thursday when he takes on John J Astley in the opening round at York Barbican.

Betfred World Snooker Championships 2021 – Day Eight – The Crucible
John Higgins will bid to end a run of three straight final defeats (George Wood/PA)

Three-time champion Higgins is the star attraction when the first round gets under way on Tuesday, as he faces Michael Georgiou hoping to show no ill effects from a third consecutive final loss.

Higgins lost final-frame deciders to both Mark Allen and Robertson in the Northern Ireland and English Opens respectively, before his hammering at the hands of Trump.

“It’s obviously an achievement, but you want to win events and I’ve lost three on the trot, so it’s not a great feeling,” admitted Higgins.

“But at least I can hold my hands up and say that I’ve been beaten by three unbelievable champions.”

Ronnie O’Sullivan starts his campaign on Wednesday against former ranking event winner Michael White, the same night that world number one Mark Selby faces Ross Muir.

