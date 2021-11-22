Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Mauricio Pochettino thought to be interested in Manchester United job

By Press Association
November 22, 2021, 1:18 pm
Mauricio Pochettino would be open to the Manchester United job (Martin Rickett/PA)
Mauricio Pochettino would be open to the Manchester United job (Martin Rickett/PA)

Mauricio Pochettino is interested in the Manchester United job and could even leave Paris St Germain in mid-season, the PA news agency understands.

United sacked Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on Sunday and have laid out plans to appoint an interim coach until the end of the season.

Former Southampton and Tottenham boss Pochettino is understood to be open to a move away from Paris, and would even consider a quick switch.

Pochettino is understood to be highly regarded by Manchester United, and has appeared to run into difficulties with the off-field set-up at PSG.

The 49-year-old steered Tottenham to the 2019 Champions League final at the height of his five years in north London, and is thought to be keen on a Premier League return.

Mauricio Pochettino File Photos
Mauricio Pochettino, pictured, could come into the running for the Manchester United job (Nick Potts/PA)

Pochettino will be in England’s north west this week when PSG travel to Manchester City in Champions League group stage action.

The Paris boss will doubtless face questions on any possible interest from United, ahead of facing the Red Devils’ fierce derby rivals.

Ajax’s Erik Ten Haag and Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers will come into contention for a summer appointment at United.

But Pochettino’s possible earlier availability could turn some heads in the Old Trafford hierarchy.

Laurent Blanc has been mooted as a potential interim option for United, with the former France defender currently working in Qatar.

