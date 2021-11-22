Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News World

French prime minister tests positive for Covid-19 as cases rise

By Press Association
November 22, 2021, 10:19 pm
French Prime Minister Jean Castex (Olivier Matthys/AP)
France’s prime minister has tested positive for Covid-19, hours after returning from a visit to neighbouring Belgium and just as France is seeing a nationwide resurgence of infections, according to his office.

Jean Castex will adapt his schedule for the coming 10 days to continue his activities in isolation, his office said.

Officials at the prime minister’s headquarters did not comment on whether Mr Castex has any virus symptoms.

Belgium
French Prime Minister Jean Castex is greeted by Prime Minister Alexander De Croo of Belgium (Olivier Matthys/AP)

One of Mr Castex’s daughters tested positive on Monday after her father returned from a meeting with Belgian Prime Minister Alexander de Croo in Brussels, and Mr Castex himself then took two tests that were both positive, his office said.

Mr de Croo’s office said he will be tested on Tuesday and will self-isolate while awaiting the result, according to Belgian state broadcaster RTBF.

While 75% of France’s population is vaccinated, the number of virus infections has risen quickly in recent weeks. Hospital admissions and deaths linked to the virus are also rising in France, though are so far well below the crisis levels of earlier surges.

French President Emmanuel Macron contracted Covid-19 last December, and other government ministers have also had the virus.

