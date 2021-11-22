Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Late goal hands Hellas Verona victory over Empoli

By Press Association
November 22, 2021, 10:46 pm
Antonin Barak, centre, gave Verona the lead in their 2-1 Serie A victory over Empoli (Paola Garbuio/AP)
Adrien Tameze’s injury-time strike handed Hellas Verona a hard-fought 2-1 home victory over Empoli as they climbed to within two points of Serie A’s top six.

In an end-to-end game, Liam Henderson hit the crossbar for the visitors during a goalless first half, but it was the hosts who took the lead four minutes after the restart through Antonin Barak’s header from Darko Lazovic’s cross.

Simone Romagnoli levelled for Empoli with 23 minutes remaining, but their hopes of emerging with a point were dashed in stoppage time when Tameze’s goal snatched victory to extend his side’s unbeaten run to five games.

Brazilian Bremer’s second-half goal proved decisive as Torino beat Udinese 2-1 to ease themselves into 11th place in the table.

Josip Brekalo blasted the Turin side into an eighth-minute lead, but Udinese, prompted by Gerard Deulofeu, might have been level within two minutes when Rodrigo Becao only just missed the target.

Bremer extended the lead three minutes into the second half, and although substitute Fernando Forestieri reduced the deficit with 13 minutes to play, there was no way back.

In Spain, skipper Oscar Trejo scored from the penalty spot to help promoted Rayo Vallecano leapfrog Barcelona into sixth place in the LaLiga table.

Trejo’s strike cemented a 3-1 home win over Real Mallorca which took his club to within three points of the top four after 14 games.

Vallecano took a stranglehold on the game with two goals in four first-half minutes when Sergi Guardiola fired them into a 16th-minute lead from Santiago Comesana’s through-ball and Alvaro Garcia doubled their advantage when he rounded off a pacy break.

It was effectively over with 27 minutes remaining when, after Guardiola had been impeded by Martin Valjent, Trejo converted the resulting spot-kick to make it 3-0.

Substitute Abdon Prats pulled one back for the visitors with a minute of normal time remaining, but too late for it to matter.

