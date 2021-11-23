Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
LeBron James suspended for one game after Isaiah Stewart clash

By Press Association
November 23, 2021, 12:20 am
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James was ejected (Carlos Osorio/AP)
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James was ejected (Carlos Osorio/AP)

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James has been suspended without pay for one game after leaving Detroit Pistons centre Isaiah Stewart bleeding in a clash which sparked a furious on-court altercation.

He will sit out the Lakers’ encounter with the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday as a result.

Stewart has been banned for two games without pay for his part in the incident, in which he repeatedly charged at James during the Pistons’ 121-116 defeat at Little Caesars Arena on Sunday.

LeBron James in action
LeBron James, left, in action (Carlos Osorio/AP)

An NBA statement read: “Detroit Pistons centre Isaiah Stewart has been suspended two games without pay for escalating an on-court altercation by repeatedly and aggressively pursuing Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James in an unsportsmanlike manner, and James has been suspended one game without pay for recklessly hitting Stewart in the face and initiating an on-court altercation, it was announced today by Byron Spruell, President, League Operations.

“Stewart was assessed two technical fouls, James was assessed a Flagrant Foul Penalty 2, and both players were ejected.”

