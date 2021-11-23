Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
At least six dead after ferry capsizes in Sri Lanka

By Press Association
November 23, 2021, 8:24 am Updated: November 23, 2021, 12:16 pm
Sri Lankan police officers inspect the capsized ferry in Kinniya (Mangalanath Liyanaarachchi/AP)
A ferry has capsized in eastern Sri Lanka, killing at least six people, police said.

Twenty people have been rescued but it is not certain how many people were on the ferry, spokesman Nihal Talduwa said.

Four children were among the dead and another child is in intensive care, Mr Talduwa added.

Sri Lanka Ferry
Sri Lankans watch rescue work (Mangalanath Liyanaarachchi/AP)

Navy divers suspended rescue efforts after searching the area of the lagoon where the rudimentary vessel overturned, Mr Talduwa told the Associated Press, but will remain on standby.

It was not immediately known what caused the ferry to capsize.

The ferry was travelling from Kurinchakeni to the town of Kinniya along the country’s eastern coast, about 160 miles north east of the capital Colombo, the navy spokesperson said.

Ferry accidents are relatively rare in Sri Lanka because many locations are now connected by bridges.

However, the bridge that connects the two towns has been closed for repairs, forcing people to use rudimentary vessels to cross the river, said Naazik Majeed, a social activist in Kinniya.

Angry residents burned tyres and surrounded government offices, blaming officials for the accident.

