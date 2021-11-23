Milwaukee Bucks in record-breaking form as Orlando Magic beaten again

The Milwaukee Bucks claimed the biggest half-time lead in their history in their 123-92 rout of Orlando Magic and made it four straight wins.

The reigning NBA champions, yet to lose a game this season when Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton and Jrue Holiday were all in the team, led by 41 points at 77-36 following the second quarter, which was also was Orlando’s biggest-ever half-time deficit.

Holiday scored 18 points while Giannis Antetokounmpo finished with 12 points, eight rebounds and nine assists as Milwaukee followed up Saturday’s 117-108 win against Orlando with another victory.

Largest halftime lead in franchise history!! 👀 https://t.co/G737t8NOvK — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) November 23, 2021

Trae Young scored 21 second-half points as the Atlanta Hawks made it five straight home wins with a 113-101 victory against Oklahoma City.

Young notched 30 points in total and Clint Capela added 10 points and 15 rebounds, while Hawks coach Nate McMillan’s 696th win as a coach – while at Portland, Seattle, Indiana and Atlanta – lifts him to 19th on the all-time list.

The Brooklyn Nets remain top of Eastern Conference after beating the Cleveland Cavaliers 117-112, with Kevin Durant scoring 27 points on his return to the line-up.

James Harden added 14 points and a season-best 14 assists as the Nets finished strongly to record their sixth win in seven games.

Kevin Durant gets buckets. pic.twitter.com/TknBiybTHC — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) November 23, 2021

Chicago Bulls fielded a team of reserves for the whole final quarter as they slumped to a 109-77 defeat to Indiana Pacers, who made it back-to-back wins.

Pacers duo Domantas Sabonis and Malcolm Brogdon scored 21 and 16 points respectively. DeMar DeRozan led the Bulls with 18 points.

Washington Wizards’ four-game home winning run was halted in a 109-103 defeat to Charlotte Hornets.

Terry Rozier produced his best offensive display of the season with 32 points and LaMelo Ball contributed 28 points as the Hornets made it six wins from their last seven games.

Terry Rozier and LaMelo Ball combine for 60 points in the @hornets win! 🐝@T_Rozzay3: 32 PTS, 8 3PM, 2 STL@MELOD1P: 28 PTS, 13 REB, 7 AST, 3 STL pic.twitter.com/T3ldOUfAIH — NBA (@NBA) November 23, 2021

Jaylen Brown returned from an eight-game injury lay-off to score 19 points as the Boston Celtics cruised to 108-90 victory over Houston Rockets, who went down to a 15th straight defeat.

Celtics power forward Jayson Tatum scored 30 points or more for the fourth successive game and Dennis Schroder added 18 points.

Also on Monday, the Minnesota Timberwolves saw off the New Orleans Pelicans 110-96, the Phoenix Suns edged out the San Antonio Spurs 115-111, the Memphis Grizzlies claimed a 119-118 win over the Utah Jazz and the Philadelphia 76ers emerged 102-94 victors over the Sacramento Kings.