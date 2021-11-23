Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Matt Parkinson out to compete for Ashes spot despite England’s leg-spin ‘nerves’

By Press Association
November 23, 2021, 10:12 am
Matt Parkinson wants to press his case for Ashes inclusion (Anthony Devlin/PA)

Matt Parkinson is desperate to be the man who cures the England Test team’s “nervousness” of leg-spin and has not given up hope of forcing his way into the forthcoming Ashes series.

Parkinson was not named in the senior squad for the tour but there was the considerable consolation of a Lions call-up for the trip to Australia, as well as the chance to push for promotion.

He sent down three overs in a rain-shortened first day of an internal warm-up match on Monday and will be hoping for a better chance to press his case as preparations ramp up with a four-day clash next week.

As well as opposition, the Lions are also there to provide genuine competition to the Test team and, with no wrist-spinner in Joe Root’s 17-strong party, the big-turning Lancastrian has everything to play for.

Parkinson has played one-day international cricket for England (Martin Rickett/PA)

There are plenty of England fans who would be happy to see him retained ahead of the series opener at The Gabba, particularly if the social media reaction to his initial omission is any indication.

“I guess I was slightly gutted not to get into the Ashes squad, but Twitter was funny that day… it felt like I was pretty popular for a while on there,” he told the PA news agency.

“You do take it with a pinch of salt, but I think if I had been named in the squad there would have been a few cricket badgers pretty happy about it.

“I’m pleased to be out with the Lions but hopefully I can stay on. I’m not ruling it out and I think all of the lads would say the same. The door is open and if we perform well in these matches, score a hundred, take a five-for… who knows?

“Rooty has seen plenty of me because I bowled about 3,000 balls to him in the nets in India last winter. I’d like to show Joe and Spoons (head coach Chris Silverwood) that I’ve improved this year so they think ‘let’s keep him here’.”

