Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News World

PSG boss Mauricio Pochettino unwilling to discuss links to Manchester United job

By Press Association
November 23, 2021, 5:43 pm Updated: November 23, 2021, 5:49 pm
Paris St Germain boss Mauricio Pochettino is considered a potential candidate for the new vacancy at Old Trafford (Michel Euler/AP)
Paris St Germain boss Mauricio Pochettino is considered a potential candidate for the new vacancy at Old Trafford (Michel Euler/AP)

Mauricio Pochettino was unwilling to discuss rumours linking him with Manchester United as he prepared for Paris St Germain’s Champions League clash across town at Manchester City.

PSG’s former Tottenham boss is considered a potential candidate for the new vacancy at Old Trafford created by the sacking of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The Argentinian said at his pre-match press conference: “I am not a child. The rumours are there, I understand what is going on.

“But this type of thing cannot distract me. Rumours are there and we need to leave it at that.

“We are still focused. We are focusing 100 per cent to try to get the best form.”

Pochettino, 49, took charge at PSG in January and insists he is happy in the French capital.

He said: “I am so happy in Paris St Germain and I am so focused. I was a player in Paris St Germain, I love the club, I love the fans. It is a fantastic time to be at the club.

“My contract is to 2023, this season and one more. I don’t say nothing different.

“I am really happy at Paris St Germain – that is a fact.”

Mauricio Pochettino on the touchline
Mauricio Pochettino is considered a potential candidate for the new vacancy at Old Trafford (Martin Rickett/PA)

Pochettino was asked further about the matter but refused to get involved.

He added: “We cannot talk about that for my respect for Paris St Germain and my respect for another club. It is not my business, not my problem.

“I need to focus on Paris St Germain. I am not going to make that mistake. Everything I say can be misunderstood.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]