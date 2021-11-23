Paris St Germain hopeful Kylian Mbappe will be fit to face Manchester City

Paris St Germain are hopeful World Cup-winner Kylian Mbappe will be fit to face Manchester City in the Champions League on Wednesday.

The France forward, who scored in the Ligue 1 leaders’ victory over Nantes on Saturday, missed training on Monday through illness.

Mbappe was well enough to travel with the squad to England for the Group A encounter at the Etihad Stadium and was due to be assessed after training on Tuesday evening.

Mbappe (centre) is part of a feared front trio with Neymar (left) and Lionel Messi (right) (Julien Poupart/PA)

PSG manager Mauricio Pochettino said: “On Monday he could not be in training but we hope it is a small issue.

“He will train today and hopefully tomorrow he will feel well and the training session helps him to arrive in the best condition.”

Mbappe would line up in a star-studded front line with Lionel Messi and Neymar if fit.

PSG could have former Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos involved for the first time.

Sergio Ramos joined PSG in the summer but is yet to play for the club (Adam Davy/PA)

The veteran Spain defender has not played since signing for the club in the summer but has been included in the squad after overcoming a calf injury.

Pochettino said: “Sergio is doing well. It was a joy for him and the team to be involved in the training session.

“He needs to build his fitness step by step and it is a massive step to be involved here. We will think to give, when the opportunity arrives, the possibility to play.”

PSG beat City 2-0 when the teams met at the Parc des Princes in September but the group has since turned around.

The English club, who also beat PSG in last season’s semi-finals, now lead by a point and need only a draw to secure their place in the last 16. Such a result would also suffice for PSG if Club Brugge do not beat Leipzig, but they would need to win to be certain.

PSG held off City to win 2-0 in September (Julien Poupart/PA)

Pochettino said: “Every game is different and we hope tomorrow we will do a good game and we win in all the aspects.

“But at the same time we know we are going to play against one of the best teams in the world. They keep possession and dominate the games.

“It is an amazing challenge for us to come here and try to face a team like this, to try to fight and try to win.”