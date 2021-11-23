Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Man charged with five homicide counts in deadly Wisconsin parade crash

By Press Association
November 23, 2021, 10:13 pm Updated: November 23, 2021, 10:36 pm
Police investigate at the scene of a crash (Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel via AP)
Prosecutors in Wisconsin have charged a man with intentional homicide over the deaths of five people who were killed when an SUV was driven into a Christmas parade.

Darrell Brooks Jr was charged with five counts of intentional homicide over the crash on Sunday in Waukesha, a Milwaukee suburb.

Conviction on first-degree intentional homicide carries a mandatory life sentence.

Christmas Parade SUV
Darrell Brooks Jr (Waukesha County Sheriff Office/Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel via AP)

He made his initial appearance in court on Tuesday.

Prosecutors later said that a sixth person, a child, has died and more charges are pending.

The city’s livestream video and bystander video captured the chaotic scene when an SUV sped along the parade route and then into the crowd.

Authorities say 62 people were injured, including many children. Several remain in critical condition.

Brooks had been free on 1,000 dollars bail for a case in Milwaukee County earlier in November in which he is accused of intentionally striking a woman with his car.

Prosecutors said they are investigating their bail recommendation in that case, calling it inappropriately low.

