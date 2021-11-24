Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Boy, 8, named as latest victim of deadly Wisconsin Christmas parade crash

By Press Association
November 24, 2021, 5:39 am
Prosecutors in Wisconsin have charged Darrell Brooks with intentional homicide in the deaths of at least five people who were killed when an SUV was driven into a Christmas parade. (Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel/AP, Pool)
An eight-year-old boy has become the sixth person to die as a result of a man driving his SUV into a Christmas parade in Wisconsin.

Darrell Brooks Junior has been charged with five counts of first-degree intentional homicide, a charge that carries a mandatory life sentence if convicted.

Additional charges relating to the sixth death and the more than 60 people injured will be coming later this week or next, said Waukesha County District Attorney Susan Opper.

The criminal complaint said 62 people were injured in suburban Milwaukee, up from the 48 previously announced by police, and that the 39-year-old steered side-to-side with the intent of striking marchers and spectators.

Candles are lit at a memorial at Veteran’s Park for the victims of Sunday’s deadly Christmas parade crash
Candles are lit at a memorial at Veteran’s Park for the victims of Sunday’s deadly Christmas parade crash (Jeffrey Phelps/AP)

He rocked back and forth in his seat and cried throughout his court hearing on Tuesday, his lawyer’s arm on his back, as the charges against him were detailed.

His bail was set at 5 million dollars (£3.75 million), and a preliminary hearing was scheduled for January 14.

“The nature of this offence is shocking,” said Waukesha Court Commissioner Kevin Costello.

Brooks is accused of speeding away from police and entering the Waukesha Christmas parade on Sunday night, refusing to stop even as an officer banged on the roof of his SUV.

Another officer fired three shots into the vehicle, but it did not stop.

Police canvas the streets in downtown Waukesha, Wisconsin, after a vehicle was driven into a Christmas parade
Police canvas the streets in downtown Waukesha, Wisconsin, after a vehicle was driven into a Christmas parade (Jeffrey Phelps/AP)

Five people ranging in age from 52 to 81 were pronounced dead within hours, and Jackson Sparks was named as the sixth victim.

He was walking in the parade with his 12-year-old brother Tucker, who was injured in the crash and is due to be discharged from hospital, according to his GoFundMe page.

“This afternoon, our dear Jackson has sadly succumbed to his injuries and passed away,” the page’s organiser, Alyssa Albro, wrote.

The city’s livestream video and bystander video captured the chaotic scene when an SUV sped along the parade route and then into the crowd.

Waukesha Police Chief Dan Thompson said Brooks was leaving the scene of a domestic dispute that had taken place just minutes earlier when he drove into the parade route.

Hundreds gathered at a downtown park on Monday night in Waukesha, Wisconsin, for a candlelight vigil in honour of those lost and injured.

