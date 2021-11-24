Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
New York Knicks hold off Los Angeles Lakers fightback to seal victory

By Press Association
November 24, 2021, 7:23 am
New York Knicks guard Immanuel Quickley was on form (Jim McIssac/AP)
New York Knicks guard Immanuel Quickley was on form (Jim McIssac/AP)

A Los Angeles Lakers side without the suspended LeBron James fought back from a 25-point deficit before going on to lose 106-100 to the New York Knicks.

New York started quickly at Madison Square Garden and an Alec Burks free throw put them 54-29 up in the second quarter.

The Lakers pulled level late in the third but Immanuel Quickley scored 12 points in the fourth to seal the victory for New York.

Russell Westbrook was the top scorer for LA with 31, while Eric Fournier claimed 26 and Julius Randle added 20 for the Knicks.

Los Angeles Clippers’ Reggie Jackson and Paul George both scored three-pointers in the last five seconds to force overtime against the Dallas Mavericks.

But LA only managed a single point in the extra five minutes as Dallas claimed a 112-104 triumph with Kristaps Porzingis recording 30 and Luka Doncic adding 26.

Elsewhere, the Miami Heat staged a late comeback to see off the lowly Detroit Pistons 100-92 with Tyler Herro impressing with 31 points.

A big fourth-quarter for the second-placed Heat had them outscoring their opponents 33-16 to condemn the Pistons to their third-straight loss.

The Portland Trail Blazers pulled away late in the second quarter en route to a 119-100 victory over the Denver Nuggets, with CJ McCollum top scoring with 32.

Denver conceded 16 points without reply as Portland took the lead and pressed on towards half-time, while Damian Lillard scored 25 and Norman Powell contributed 15 to the win.

