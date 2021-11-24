Footballer Karim Benzema handed one-year suspended sentence in sex tape case

France and Real Madrid forward Karim Benzema has been given a one-year suspended jail sentence and 75,000 euro (£63,000) fine in a sex tape case that rocked French football.

Benzema was found guilty of being involved in an attempt in 2015 to blackmail France teammate Mathieu Valbuena.

The Versailles court decision is unlikely to affect Benzema’s immediate sporting future.

The forward is regarded as one of the favourites to win the Ballon d’Or award on November 29 in Paris following an impressive season with Madrid.

French federation president Noel Le Graet has already said Benzema would be allowed to keep playing with France even if found guilty.

Benzema’s lawyers said he will appeal.

Benzema, who denied any wrongdoing, did not attend the trial in Versailles last month and was absent for the verdict.

The four other defendants were also found guilty and did not appear at the court.

After preliminary charges in November 2015, Benzema was dropped from France’s national team by coach Didier Deschamps. That resulted in Benzema missing the 2016 European Championship, and also the 2018 World Cup which was won by France.

Deschamps recalled Benzema ahead of the delayed Euro 2020 tournament and has since played him regularly.