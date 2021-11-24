Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News World

Tottenham boss Antonio Conte fearing the worst over Cristian Romero injury

By Press Association
November 24, 2021, 11:12 am
Antonio Conte’s Tottenham side are in Europa League Conference action in midweek (Martin Rickett/PA).
Antonio Conte’s Tottenham side are in Europa League Conference action in midweek (Martin Rickett/PA).

Tottenham boss Antonio Conte fears Cristian Romero’s hamstring injury is “serious”.

The Argentina defender suffered the problem playing for his country in last week’s World Cup qualifier against Brazil and a second scan is due later this week, which will determine the severity of the injury.

Conte does not think it will be good news, which is blow for Spurs as they play 11 times before the end of the year, starting with a Europa Conference League trip to NS Mura on Thursday.

Cristian Romero (left)
Cristian Romero (left) picked up the injury playing for Argentina against Brazil (Natacha Pisarenko/AP).

“About Cristian Romero, we’re waiting for another scan,” the Italian said. “Honestly, I think his injury is serious. We have to wait.

“I don’t know the time he needs to recover. Surely his injury is more serious than Giovani Lo Celso or Dane Scarlett.

“We have to wait for the next scan and then the doctor can give more information on the dates for his recovery.”

Conte’s predecessor Nuno Espirito Santo caused a stir by leaving his entire first-choice starting XI at home for the game away to Vitesse Arnhem last month in order to save them for a Premier League match at West Ham.

They ended up losing both and Conte says he will take everyone who is available for the game in Slovenia against the competition’s lowest-ranked side.

“All the players available will come with us,” Conte added. “They must be ready to play against Mura. I said on Sunday that I need to make rotation because there are players that are a bit tired because they played many games with the national team and also we worked a lot in the last two weeks.

“There are other players that need game time. For us this competition is important. We want to take this fixture seriously and we want to go through to the next step.

“For sure I will make the rotation because personally I need to know much better the players, because there are players I need to see during a game and a competition.”

The third-tier European competition ought to present Conte with a chance to end Tottenham’s trophy drought, though whether they can challenge on a bigger scale remains to be seen.

Antonio Conte
Antonio Conte celebrates after the victory over Leeds at the weekend (Adam Davy/PA).

Conte does not want to put a timeframe on how long it might take him to get Spurs competing for major trophies, but says he is enjoying a “good vibe” at Spurs.

“I know this is not simple, I am honest to understand this, but we want to try and build something important and try and lift trophies together, this must be our target,” he said.

“To build something ready to fight, in England it is not easy because the other teams are very, very strong but I know that through the work we can improve a lot.

“If you ask me how much time we need before it happens, it is very difficult to tell you this. In our heart and mind, this must be our inspiration and we are to try to do this for the best of the club.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal