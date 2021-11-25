Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
LeBron James back with a bang as Lakers see off Pacers

By Press Association
November 25, 2021, 8:23 am
LeBron James, left, marked his return with a fine performance (Darron Cummings/AP)
LeBron James, left, marked his return with a fine performance (Darron Cummings/AP)

LeBron James starred on his return to action as the Los Angeles Lakers recorded a 124-116 overtime victory over the Indiana Pacers.

James, back after a one-game suspension, poured in 39 points and contributed six assists and five rebounds as the Lakers returned to winning ways.

Russell Westbrook got 20 points, with Malcolm Brogdon top-scoring for the Pacers with 28.

The Phoenix Suns extended their winning run to 14 games with a 120-115 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Devin Booker led the Suns with 35 points, while Chris Paul got 17 points and 12 assists.

The Houston Rockets ended their 15-game losing streak with a 118-113 win over the Chicago Bulls.

Patty Mills and Kevin Durant were in impressive form as the Brooklyn Nets powered to a convincing 123-104 win over the Boston Celtics.

The Curry brothers both shone as Stephen Curry’s Golden State Warriors beat the Philadelphia 76ers 116-96 despite a 24-point performance from Seth Curry.

Stephen Curry top-scored for the Warriors with 25 points and also contributed 10 assists.

Terry Rozier got 27 points as the Charlotte Hornets beat the Orlando Magic 106-99.

Anthony Edwards scored 33 points as the Minnesota Timberwolves beat the Miami Heat 113-101, while Giannis Antetokounmpo got the same total in the Milwaukee Bucks’ 114-93 win over the Detroit Pistons.

The Toronto Raptors were comfortable 126-113 winners against the Memphis Grizzlies, while Trae Young got 31 points and 11 assists as the Atlanta Hawks overcame the San Antonio Spurs 124-106.

The Sacramento Kings beat the Portland Trail Blazers 125-121, the Utah Jazz beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 110-104 and the New Orleans Pelicans were comprehensive 127-102 winners against the Washington Wizards.

