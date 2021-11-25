Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Bid to rescue trapped miners in Russia as 11 killed and dozens injured in fire

By Press Association
November 25, 2021, 10:05 am Updated: November 25, 2021, 2:05 pm
In this Russian Emergency Situations Ministry Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021 photo, rescuers prepare to work at a fire scene at a coal mine near the Siberian city of Kemerovo, about 3,000 kilometres (1,900 miles) east of Moscow, Russia,. Russian authorities say a fire at a coal mine in Siberia has killed nine people and injured 44 others. Dozens of others are still trapped. A Russian news agency says the blaze took place in the Kemerovo region in southwestern Siberia. (Russian Ministry for Emergency Situations photo via AP)
A fire at a coal mine in Siberia has killed 11 people and injured more than 40, with dozens of others remaining trapped, authorities said.

Efforts to rescue those trapped in the mine in the Russia region were halted on Thursday afternoon because of an explosion threat, and rescuers were rushed out of the mine, administrators told the Interfax news agency.

The blaze broke out in the Kemerovo region in south-western Siberia. Russia’s state Tass news agency cited an unnamed emergency official saying that coal dust caught fire, and smoke quickly filled the Listvyazhnaya mine through the ventilation system.

Rescuers arrive at the Listvyazhnaya coal mine (Governor of Kemerovo region press office/AP)

A total of 285 people were in the mine at the time, Kemerovo governor Sergei Tsivilyov said on his page on the messaging app Telegram. He said 35 miners remained trapped underground, and their exact location was unknown.

He added that 49 people with injuries had sought medical assistance. He had earlier reported 60 injured people.

Earlier on Thursday, Russia’s acting minister for emergency situations, Alexander Chupriyan, said 44 miners had been admitted to hospital with injuries.

Russia’s Investigative Committee has launched a criminal investigation into the fire on charges of violating safety regulations that led to deaths.

Ambulances and fire trucks outside the mine (Governor of Kemerovo region press office/AP)

President Vladimir Putin extended his condolences to the families of the killed miners and ordered the government to offer all necessary assistance to those who were injured.

On Thursday afternoon he sat down for talks with his Serbian counterpart Aleksandar Vucic in the Russian Black Sea resort of Sochi, during which Mr Vucic offered condolences to the families of the victims.

Mr Putin noted that the situation at the mine, “unfortunately, is not getting easier”.

“There is a danger to the life of the rescuers. Let’s hope that (they) will manage to save as many people as possible,” he said.

Vladimir Putin with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic (Mikhail Klimentyev/Sputnik/Kremlin/AP)

In 2016, 36 miners were killed in a series of methane explosions in a coal mine in Russia’s far north. Afterwards, authorities analysed the safety of the country’s 58 coal mines and declared 20 of them, or 34%, potentially unsafe.

The Listvyazhnaya mine was not among them at the time, according to media reports.

The latest inspection of the mine took place on November 19, Interfax reported, citing officials from Rostekhnadzor, Russia’s state technology and ecology watchdog.

According to Tass, the regional branch of Rostekhnadzor also inspected the mine in April and registered 139 violations, including breaching fire safety regulations.

