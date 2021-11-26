Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Lee Westwood rules himself out of contention for 2023 Ryder Cup captaincy

By Press Association
November 26, 2021, 12:35 pm
Lee Westwood has ruled himself out of the running to be Europe’s Ryder Cup captain in 2023 (Anthony Behar/PA)
Lee Westwood has ruled himself out of the running to be Europe’s next Ryder Cup captain.

Westwood was a strong favourite to be handed the task of regaining the trophy in Rome in 2023 after being part of the side which suffered a record 19-9 defeat at Whistling Straits in September.

However, the 48-year-old has decided to focus on his playing career and could yet make a record 12th appearance as a player in the biennial contest at Marco Simone Golf and Country Club near Rome.

Lee Westwood
Lee Westwood (background) was part of the defeated European team at Whistling Straits (Anthony Behar/PA)

Westwood told the Daily Telegraph: “Of course it is not a decision I’ve taken lightly as it would be a huge honour to captain Europe and it is something I’d love to do one day.

“But it’s almost a full-time job nowadays and that is something I can’t commit to while I’m in the top 50 (in the world) and still competitive.

“The Ryder Cup is very close to my heart and I would only take on the role if I believe I could give it 100 per cent.

“Whoever gets the job for Rome will obviously have my full backing and I’ll continue to do all I can for the Europe cause, as I’ve always tried to since my debut 24 years ago.”

Luke Donald
Team Europe’s Viktor Hovland with vice captain Luke Donald during day two of the 43rd Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits (Anthony Behar/PA)

With Westwood out of contention, the likes of Luke Donald, Henrik Stenson, Robert Karlsson and Graeme McDowell will be in the frame, with all four having experience of being vice-captains in recent contests.

McDowell has previously said he would like to captain the side at Adare Manor in Ireland in 2027.

