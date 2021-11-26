Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Thousands of Indian farmers celebrate one year of key protests

By Press Association
November 26, 2021, 2:24 pm
Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait, centre, and others celebrate during a rally at Ghazipur, on the outskirts of New Delhi, to mark one year of their movement (Manish Swarup/AP)
Thousands of jubilant Indian farmers waving green and white flags have marked the anniversary of their movement by celebrating a victory that forced Prime Minister Narendra Modi to withdraw three agriculture laws the farmers feared would drastically reduce their incomes and leave them at the mercy of corporations.

Using tractors, jeeps and cars, farmers from New Delhi’s neighbouring states last November converged on the outskirts of the capital, braving a harsh winter followed by a scorching summer and coronavirus.

Farmer groups are continuing to camp out, mainly at three border points with New Delhi – Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur – waiting for the laws to be officially withdrawn during a session of parliament scheduled to begin next week.

Rakesh Tikait, one of the leaders of the movement, said the farmers also want government assurances of guaranteed prices for certain essential crops, such as wheat and rice — a system introduced in the 1960s to help India shore up its food reserves and prevent shortages. He demanded that the government set up a committee to settle their demands.

India Farmers Protest
Farmers gather to mark the first anniversary of their protests at Bahadurgarh, near the Tikri border on the outskirts of New Delhi (Mayank Makhija/AP)

“We are not going away until our other demands are met,” he said. There was no immediate response by the government.

Lal Kumar, a 42-year-old farmer, said: “Modi has accepted defeat.” With his low farm income, Kumar said he was not able to look after his family properly.

For Modi’s government, the demonstrations were its biggest challenge yet. Experts say key state elections due in February-March could be a major reason behind Modi’s reversal.

Farmers form the most influential voting bloc in India.

Elections next year will cover Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Punjab states, where Modi’s party hopes to win them back or shore up its rule. The three states have a sizeable farmer population, particularly Punjab.

Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party is in charge in Uttar Pradesh but is under immense pressure over its response to the pandemic and the struggling economy. If farmers desert his party, it will not only shrink its prospects to form the state government for a second term, but also weaken its chances to get an overwhelming majority in 2024 national elections.

The protest has been largely peaceful. However, violence erupted in January when thousands of farmers stormed New Delhi’s historic Red Fort and hoisted a Sikh religious flag. Most are members of the Sikh minority.

At least one protester died and several were injured, as were more than 390 police officers.

