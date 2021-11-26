Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News World

Pep Guardiola delighted with Raheem Sterling’s return to form

By Press Association
November 26, 2021, 3:07 pm
Raheem Sterling’s form has turned a corner (Martin Rickett/PA)
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola is pleased with the recent form of Raheem Sterling.

England forward Sterling had an indifferent start to the season after losing his spot as a regular starter towards the end of last term.

That led to speculation over the 26-year-old’s future but circumstances have recently allowed him opportunities and Sterling has taken them.

Sterling has scored in three of City’s last four games, including the vital equaliser in Wednesday’s Champions League victory over Paris St Germain.

Manager Guardiola said at a press conference: “I’m so glad for him, he’s helped us for sure. He will fight to be better and better.

“It is important for strikers and wingers to score and make assists. He was decisive in what we’ve done in recent years.

“Scoring goals can give confidence for these type of guys but he has to do better, be aggressive, go one against one, arrive in the final third. This is the first step for him to come back.”

Playmaker Kevin De Bruyne remains unavailable for Sunday’s Premier League clash with West Ham at the Etihad Stadium following his positive test for coronavirus last week.

The Belgium international, who has been vaccinated, remains in isolation and Guardiola has revealed the player has experienced symptoms.

Guardiola said: “He’s still tired, no taste – the symptoms of Covid. Now he’s done seven or eight days’ isolation. A few more days and we will give him a PCR test and if it’s negative then he will be back.”

