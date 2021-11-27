Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment Music

Tributes pour in for ‘musical theatre giant of our times’ Stephen Sondheim

By Press Association
November 27, 2021, 12:07 am
Stephen Sondheim (Yui Mok/PA)
Stephen Sondheim (Yui Mok/PA)

Musical celebrities from both sides of the pond have paid tribute to American composer and songwriter Stephen Sondheim, a man who “fundamentally shifted an entire art form”.

A host of famous faces expressed their sadness at the “devastating” loss and said they were lucky to have worked with him.

English singer Elaine Paige, who starred in the 2011 Broadway run of Sondheim’s Follies, tweeted: “Devastated to hear one of the most important musical theatre giants of our generation, #StephenSondheim, has died.

The Andrew Marr Show
Phantom Of The Opera composer Andrew Lloyd Webber described Stephen Sondheim as a ‘musical theatre giant’ (/PA)

“I was lucky enough to have performed in two of his shows @FolliesBroadway & Sweeney Todd, & also have a song co-written by him for my 50th Anniversary.

“RIP dear man.”

Phantom Of The Opera composer Andrew Lloyd Webber described Sondheim as a “musical theatre giant”.

Lloyd Webber wrote: “Farewell Steve, the musical theatre giant of our times, an inspiration not just to two but to three generations.

“Your contribution to theatre will never be equalled.”

Barbra Streisand, whose The Broadway Album featured lyrics written by Sondheim, tweeted: “Thank the Lord that Sondheim lived to be 91 years old so he had the time to write such wonderful music and GREAT lyrics! May he Rest In Peace.”

Actor Hugh Jackman, star of The Greatest Showman, said: “Every so often someone comes along that fundamentally shifts an entire art form. Stephen Sondheim was one of those.

“As millions mourn his passing I also want to express my gratitude for all he has given to me and so many more.

“Sending my love to his nearest and dearest.”

Singer and actress Anna Kendrick said: “I was just talking to someone a few nights ago about how much fun (and f****** difficult) it is to sing Stephen Sondheim.

Barbra Streisand in concert at the O2 Arena – London
Barbra Streisand, whose album The Broadway Album featured lyrics written by Sondheim, praised his ‘wonderful’ music and lyrics (Yui Mok/PA)

“Performing his work has been among the greatest privileges of my career. A devastating loss.”

Tony Award winner Idina Menzel said: “Goodbye dear sir. We will spend our lives trying to make you proud.”

Tony winner Lea Salonga, who performed in last year’s concert to mark Sondheim’s birthday, tweeted: “Rest In Peace, Stephen Sondheim, and thank you for your vast contributions to musical theater.

“We shall be singing your songs forever. Oh, my heart hurts.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal