Phoenix Suns extend winning run to 15 games with crushing victory in New York

The Phoenix Suns cruised past the New York Knicks 118-97 to extend their winning streak in the NBA to 15 games.

The Suns led for the entirety of the final three quarters at Madison Square Garden, with Chris Paul brilliantly orchestrating the potent Suns offence.

Paul finished with 14 points to go along with 10 assists, while Devin Booker top-scored with 32.

The Twins connect on the alley-oop! pic.twitter.com/U7cXPrazyz — Phoenix Suns (@Suns) November 27, 2021

Steph Curry continued his early push for MVP as he guided the Golden State Warriors to a 118-103 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers.

Anfernee Simons threatened to spark a late run for Portland, but back-to-back clutch threes from Curry ensured the Warriors would go on to secure their 17th win of the season and remain ahead of Phoenix in the Western Conference.

Curry shot six threes in a 32-point effort, while Damian Lillard was held to just 16.

The Los Angeles Lakers were beaten 141-137 by the Sacramento Kings after a triple overtime.

LeBron James’ 30 points and a Russell Westbrook triple-double counted for little as Sacramento, led by De’Aaron Fox’s 34 points, prevailed in the third overtime period.

Elsewhere, Devonte Graham drained a three in the dying seconds as the New Orleans Pelicans upset the Utah Jazz 98-97 while the Atlanta Hawks thrashed the Memphis Grizzlies 132-100 to record a seventh straight win.

I GUESS THAT’S HOW WE FEEL!! 7W in the Row Let’s go !!! pic.twitter.com/tgyVw9OKqm — Clint Capela (@CapelaClint) November 27, 2021

The Chicago Bulls kept the pressure on at the top of the Eastern Conference by brushing aside the Orlando Magic 123-88, as did the Washington Wizards – 101-99 winners against the Oklahoma City Thunder – and the Charlotte Hornets, who beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 133-115.

Reigning champions the Milwaukee Bucks recorded a sixth straight win, 120-109 against the slumping Denver Nuggets, while the San Antonio Spurs beat the Boston Celtics 96-88 and the Indiana Pacers saw off the Toronto Raptors 114-97.