Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News World

Phoenix Suns extend winning run to 15 games with crushing victory in New York

By Press Association
November 27, 2021, 8:55 am
Cam Johnson dunks for Phoenix (John Munson/AP)
Cam Johnson dunks for Phoenix (John Munson/AP)

The Phoenix Suns cruised past the New York Knicks 118-97 to extend their winning streak in the NBA to 15 games.

The Suns led for the entirety of the final three quarters at Madison Square Garden, with Chris Paul brilliantly orchestrating the potent Suns offence.

Paul finished with 14 points to go along with 10 assists, while Devin Booker top-scored with 32.

Steph Curry continued his early push for MVP as he guided the Golden State Warriors to a 118-103 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers.

Anfernee Simons threatened to spark a late run for Portland, but back-to-back clutch threes from Curry ensured the Warriors would go on to secure their 17th win of the season and remain ahead of Phoenix in the Western Conference.

Curry shot six threes in a 32-point effort, while Damian Lillard was held to just 16.

The Los Angeles Lakers were beaten 141-137 by the Sacramento Kings after a triple overtime.

LeBron James’ 30 points and a Russell Westbrook triple-double counted for little as Sacramento, led by De’Aaron Fox’s 34 points, prevailed in the third overtime period.

Elsewhere, Devonte Graham drained a three in the dying seconds as the New Orleans Pelicans upset the Utah Jazz 98-97 while the Atlanta Hawks thrashed the Memphis Grizzlies 132-100 to record a seventh straight win.

The Chicago Bulls kept the pressure on at the top of the Eastern Conference by brushing aside the Orlando Magic 123-88, as did the Washington Wizards – 101-99 winners against the Oklahoma City Thunder – and the Charlotte Hornets, who beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 133-115.

Reigning champions the Milwaukee Bucks recorded a sixth straight win, 120-109 against the slumping Denver Nuggets, while the San Antonio Spurs beat the Boston Celtics 96-88 and the Indiana Pacers saw off the Toronto Raptors 114-97.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal