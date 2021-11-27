Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News

Diogo Jota among the goals as Liverpool ease past Southampton

By Press Association
November 27, 2021, 5:23 pm Updated: November 27, 2021, 7:41 pm
Liverpool’ were comfortable winners against Southampton (Peter Byrne/PA)
Diogo Jota scored twice as Liverpool turned up the pressure on leaders Chelsea with a 4-0 victory over Southampton.

Saints were dispatched as comfortably as Arsenal were a week earlier as Jurgen Klopp’s side moved to within a point of the top.

Jota gobbled up two tap-ins within the first half an hour, Thiago Alcantara made it two in two games shortly before half-time and Virgil Van Dijk killed off any hopes of a Southampton comeback just after the break.

Fine goals from Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli saw Arsenal dispatch Newcastle 2-0 at the Emirates Stadium.

England forward Saka capped a neat move to put Arsenal ahead before his replacement Martinelli killed the contest with just his second touch.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang managed to hit a post from a yard out before Saka slotted home the opener.

Then Martinelli latched onto Takehiro Tomiyasu’s chipped pass into the inside-right channel and delivered a first-time finish of genuine quality.

Arsenal v Newcastle United – Premier League – Emirates Stadium
Bukayo Saka helped Arsenal to victory (John Walton/PA)

Newcastle’s winless league run extended to 13 games in an already desperate campaign, with not even new boss Eddie Howe’s touchline presence, following his absence due to Covid-19, enough to turn the tide.

Steven Gerrard got the better of Patrick Vieira in the battle of the Premier League greats after goals from Matt Targett and John McGinn secured a 2-1 win for Aston Villa at Crystal Palace.

An early goal by Targett put Villa in the ascendency and McGinn wrapped up a deserved three points late on before Marc Guehi netted a consolation for the hosts in stoppage time.

Crystal Palace v Aston Villa – Premier League – Selhurst Park
Steven Gerrard celebrated after another win (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Wolves held off a late Norwich challenge to secure a point in a goalless draw at Carrow Road.

Dean Smith’s tenure at the City helm had got off to a winning start with a 2-1 home win at Southampton, and it was followed up by a significant point against a top-half Wolves team.

Teemu Pukki had the best chance of the match when one-on-one with Jose Sa, but he fired too close to the Wolves keeper.

It also finished goalless between Brighton and Leeds at the Amex Stadium in the final game of the day.

Seagulls forward Neal Maupay blazed over an open goal early on and the visitors’ woodwork was subsequently rattled twice via efforts from Leandro Trossard and Solly March.

