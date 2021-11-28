Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Israel tightens travel restrictions over new Covid variant

By Press Association
November 28, 2021, 8:38 am
Israel has approved barring entry to foreign nationals and the use of controversial technology for contact tracing as part of its efforts to crack down on a new coronavirus variant (Ariel Schalit/AP)
Israel has approved barring entry to foreign nationals and the use of controversial technology for contact tracing as part of its efforts to crack down on a new coronavirus variant.

The Health Ministry said in a statement that the country’s coronavirus cabinet has authorised a raft of measures, including red-listing travel to 50 African countries, banning entry by foreigners, and mandating quarantine for all Israelis arriving from abroad.

It also approved use of the Shin Bet internal security agency’s controversial phone monitoring technology to perform contact tracing of individuals confirmed with the new Omicron variant of coronavirus in Israel.

Israel said it detected the new Omicron variant in a traveller who had returned from Malawi (Ariel Schalit/AP)

Israeli rights groups had decried the use of the mobile phone monitoring technology as a violation of privacy rights, and the Supreme Court ruled earlier this year that its use must be limited.

Dr Ran Balicer, head of the government’s advisory panel on Covid-19, told Israel’s Kan public radio that the new measures are necessary for the “fog of war” surrounding the new variant, saying it is “better to act early and strictly” to prevent its spread.

On Saturday, Israel said it had detected the new strain in a traveller who had returned from Malawi and was investigating seven other suspected cases. The seven people included three vaccinated individuals and all were placed in isolation.

Scientists say the new coronavirus variant, first detected in South Africa, is a concern because of its high number of mutations and rapid spread.

Israel, a country of 9.3 million people, has reported at least 8,184 deaths from coronavirus since the start of the pandemic.

Most of the population – more than 6.3 million people – have received at least one dose of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine, and more than 4 million Israelis have received a booster.

The country has more than 7,000 active cases, 120 of them in a serious condition in hospital, according to Health Ministry statistics.

