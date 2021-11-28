Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News World

Ashley Giles hopeful Ben Stokes will be ready to face Australia in Ashes opener

By Press Association
November 28, 2021, 12:27 pm
Ben Stokes is bidding to return to action for England in the first Ashes Test in Brisbane (Lee Smith/PA)
Ben Stokes is bidding to return to action for England in the first Ashes Test in Brisbane (Lee Smith/PA)

England managing director Ashley Giles is hopeful Ben Stokes will be ready to face Australia in the first Ashes Test in Brisbane on December 8.

Stokes took an indefinite break from all cricket in July to prioritise his mental well-being and rest a finger, which he had fractured.

The Durham all-rounder’s return to action has been delayed after England’s first warm-up match against England Lions was abandoned due to rain.

Giles said: “I’m hopeful and I’d always like to be confident, but we’ve got to treat Ben carefully, as we would anyone else who’s been in that position, of not having a lot of cricket under their belts.

“But he’ll be a difficult man to hold back if he’s ready to go.”

England are scheduled to face England Lions in a four-day intra-squad match in Brisbane on Tuesday.

Giles said: “Ben seems to be going well and it’s just great having him around. I know Joe (Root) will of course be happy having him back in the squad.

Stokes' unbeaten 135 clinched victory for England in the third Ashes Test at Headingley in 2019
Ben Stokes’ unbeaten 135 clinched victory for England in the third Ashes Test at Headingley in 2019 (Mike Egerton/PA)

“We’ve still got to be steady with him. He hasn’t played a lot of cricket recently and going back to the (lack of) preparation period, it’s not ideal for anyone, particularly those who haven’t had a lot of cricket under their belt.

“So we’ll just keep building him up and we’ll see where we are at the end of this four-day game.”

Despite the disruption caused by coronavirus restrictions and the weather, Giles said England’s squad was the best-prepared for an Ashes series that he had been a part of.

England have been whitewashed 4-0, in 2017/18, and 5-0, in 2013/14, in their two previous Ashes tours Down Under.

“Well certainly that I’ve been involved with in Australia, yes I do,” Giles said when asked about how well prepared England were.

“We’ve thought long and deeply and planned long for this series and not all of it has gone perfectly and I suppose you never expect it to.

“Covid has of course added another completely different level to that, but we’ve got to try and get past that and it is the same for both sides, both sides have been over in the T20 World Cup and both sides have been in quarantine.

“So we just need to make sure we’re more ready than the Australians when we hit day one at The Gabba and we all know how important that first Test match is.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal