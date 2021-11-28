Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sir Frank Williams' Formula One career in pictures

By Press Association
November 28, 2021, 4:43 pm Updated: November 28, 2021, 4:59 pm
Formula One great Sir Frank Williams helped guide the team on to nine Constructors’ Championship title (Sean Dempsey/PA)
Formula One great Sir Frank Williams helped guide the team on to nine Constructors' Championship title (Sean Dempsey/PA)

Sir Frank Williams has died at the age of 79.

After founding Williams Grand Prix Engineering in 1977, the team secured a first Formula One victory at the British Grand Prix two years later.

The team went on to win the F1 drivers’ title seven times and constructors’ championship nine times between 1980 and 1997.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look back at Williams’ F1 career in pictures.

Frank Williams (left), owner of the F1 World Championship-winning team shakes hands with Frank Andrew, of sponsors Leyland Vehicles
Frank Williams (left) and Australian driver Alan Jones (centre) helped guide the team to a double success in the 1980 Formula One season (PA Archive)
Driver Nigel Mansell (left) at Brands Hatch with his Williams F1 team boss Frank Williams, who was paralysed in a car crash
Frank Williams was confined to a wheelchair following a car accident in March 1986, but soon returned to lead the F1 team, which included British driver Nigel Mansell (left) (PA Archive)
Nelson Piquet (right) with Williams F1 team boss Frank Williams, who was paralysed in a car crash
Williams brought in Brazilian Nelson Piquet (right) to battle it out with British driver Nigel Mansell (PA Archive)
Williams F1 team boss Frank Williams in a car
Williams was left devastated following the death of driver Ayrton Senna in just his third race for the British team at the 1994 San Marino Grand Prix (PA)
Formula One racing boss Frank Williams poses with the Williams F1 racing car in London
Williams went on to become the longest-serving team boss in F1 history (Sean Dempsey/PA)
Team owner Frank Williams during a press conference
Williams continued to push the team on to more success (David Davies/PA)
Sir Frank Williams watched on during F1 practice at the Circuit de Catalunya, Barcelona.
Despite his personal health problems, Williams kept a keen eye on the team’s track performance (David Davies/PA)
Sir Jackie Stewart (right) chats with Sir Frank Williams during the Spanish Grand Prix
Williams, who received a knighthood in 1999, catches up with Sir Jackie Stewart (right) in Barcelona (David Davies/PA)
Sir Frank Williams goes out on a 'hot lap' with Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton
Williams enjoyed a ‘hot lap’ with Mercedes ace Lewis Hamilton during a preview day for the 2019 British Grand Prix at Silverstone (David Davies/PA)
Sir Frank Williams smiles during practice day for the 2019 British Grand Prix at Silverstone.
Williams had stepped down from the board of the Williams F1 team in 2012 (David Davies/PA)

