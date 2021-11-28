Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Jorginho atones for error but Chelsea’s draw with Man Utd lets Man City close in

By Press Association
November 28, 2021, 6:53 pm
Jorginho scored from the spot (Adam Davy/PA)
Jorginho atoned for his error to score from the penalty spot and earn Premier League leaders Chelsea a 1-1 draw against Manchester United at Stamford Bridge.

United, led by caretaker manager Michael Carrick for the first time in a league game, took the lead five minutes into the second half when Jadon Sancho pounced on Jorginho’s poor touch and slotted past Edouard Mendy.

Jorginho redeemed himself as Chelsea were awarded a penalty after Aaron Wan-Bissaka was adjudged to have fouled Thiago Silva, and the Italy midfielder made no mistake from the spot.

Jadon Sancho takes possession from Jorginho on his way to scoring
Chelsea now lead Manchester City by just one point after Pep Guardiola’s side beat West Ham 2-1 in snowy conditions.

Ilkay Gundogan broke the deadlock in the 33rd minute with a tap in, capitalising on a deflection from Riyad Mahrez’s effort.

The ground staff were out at half-time to clear the pitch after heavy snowfall throughout the opening period.

Ilkay Gundogan scores Manchester City's opener
Fernandinho scored a second for City in the 90th minute before Manuel Lanzini netted a consolation for the visitors.

A Jamie Vardy brace dampened Claudio Ranieri’s return to the King Power Stadium as his Watford side were beaten 4-2 by his former club.

The hosts took the lead through James Maddison in the opening 20 minutes after he punished a misjudgement from William Troost-Ekong.

Jamie Vardy scores for Leicester
Joshua King levelled from the spot but Vardy restored Leicester’s lead minutes later and netted a second just before half-time.

Emmanuel Dennis pulled a goal back for Watford in the second half but Ademola Lookman restored the two-goal advantage in the 68th minute.

Everton’s winless run extended to seven games as Ivan Toney’s first-half penalty was enough for Brentford to earn their first win since the start of October.

Brentford v Everton – Premier League – Brentford Community Stadium
Andros Townsend caught Frank Onyeka in the head with a high challenge and after a consultation with the VAR monitor pitch-side, the referee awarded a penalty which Toney subsequently converted.

Elsewhere, Burnley’s game against Tottenham at Turf Moor was called off just under an hour before kick-off due to heavy snowfall.

