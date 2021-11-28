Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Mikel Arteta hoping Gabriel Martinelli can ‘push forward’ from Newcastle goal

By Press Association
November 28, 2021, 8:27 pm
Mikel Arteta has heaped praised on Gabriel Martinelli, pictured, after the Brazilian netted against Newcastle (Adam Davy/PA)
Mikel Arteta has heaped praised on Gabriel Martinelli, pictured, after the Brazilian netted against Newcastle (Adam Davy/PA)

Mikel Arteta has hailed “respectful” Gabriel Martinelli for seizing his chance in Arsenal’s 2-0 win over Newcastle.

Gunners boss Arteta also hopes the Brazilian forward will now push on after notching a fine strike in Saturday’s comfortable home win over the sorry Magpies.

Bukayo Saka opened the scoring before trudging out with a worrying thigh issue, but his replacement Martinelli sealed a vital Premier League win with a clinical finish.

Mikel Arteta File Photo
Mikel Arteta, pictured, has applauded Gabriel Martinelli’s goalscoring contribution for Arsenal (John Walton/PA)

And now Arteta has backed the 20-year-old to rediscover his best form after an indifferent run.

“It is a big moment and I’m especially happy for him,” said Arteta.

“Because how he behaves, some players are respectful when you make some decisions, and some are very respectful and patient, but at the same time he’s really pushing and challenging.

“It makes it harder because he deserves more, but hopefully he can push forward from here.”

A delighted Martinelli admitted he must keep on biding his time for chances in Arteta’s side, with concentration and focus coming to the fore.

“I need to be patient, and if I play 10 or 20 minutes, I have to play well and be ready,” Martinelli told Arsenal’s official club website.

“I thought I would go with my head but I managed to finish when the ball came, so I’m very happy to have scored.”

Winless Newcastle could not even be inspired by new boss Eddie Howe’s first appearance on the touchline having recovered from a bout of Covid-19.

The league’s basement club will now take on Norwich next in a massive relegation scrap.

Newcastle manager Eddie Howe
Newcastle manager Eddie Howe, centre, knows the task facing his side (John Walton/PA)

And former Bournemouth manager Howe admitted the Magpies have a big job on their hands.

“It’s difficult enough when you’re fighting for points in the Premier League,” said Howe.

“But with a big deficit it is very difficult.

“We all want to get that first win as quickly as possible.

“We have to look at the next game as a very important game, and we have to give everything in the match to win it.”

