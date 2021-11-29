Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Suzann Pettersen lands ‘dream’ job as Solheim Cup captain

By Press Association
November 29, 2021, 1:01 pm
Suzann Pettersen, who holed the winning putt in 2019, will captain Europe’s Solheim Cup team in 2023 (Jane Barlow/PA)
Suzann Pettersen admits she has some “big shoes to fill” after landing her dream role as Europe’s Solheim Cup captain.

Pettersen has made nine appearances as a player in the biennial contest, most famously being a controversial wild card selection by captain Catriona Matthew in 2019, holing the winning putt on the 18th green at Gleneagles and then immediately announcing her retirement.

The two-time major winner was also one of Matthew’s vice-captains as Europe retained the trophy with just a second win on American soil in Toledo in September and has now been handed the task of securing an unprecedented hat-trick of victories in Spain in 2023.

“It’s a dream come true to be able to captain the European team,” Pettersen told the PA news agency.

“I was just so honoured. It’s been a huge part of my career and obviously a new chapter now leading the way. I was told a few weeks ago and I’m excited to be able to share the news with my friends and the rest of the golfing world.

“I was hoping I was going to get a chance. Catriona did a fantastic job at Gleneagles, she did a fantastic job defending it in Toledo, winning away from home and now handing it over to me going for three in a row.

“She’s leaving some big shoes to fill to be quite honest. It’s a big task, a big challenge but like the way I played I’m going to give it my heart and soul and hopefully I’ll be able to get the best team together to give it a good solid try.

“I was hoping she (Matthew) was going to go for three in a row, it’s always fun when you try to break records, but I think the energy we can take from the previous two wins is valuable experience for the team.”

Pettersen made her Solheim Cup debut in 2002 and was an ever-present in the side until a back injury forced her out of the 2017 contest just two days before play was due to get under way.

Two years earlier, the 40-year-old Norwegian had been at the centre of controversy in Germany after insisting she would not have conceded a short putt mistakenly picked up by one of her opponents, Alison Lee.

Spurred on by the incident, the United States recovered from 10-6 down heading into the singles to win by a single point.

Suzann Pettersen
Suzann Pettersen celebrates her putt on the 18th to win the Solheim Cup for Europe (Jane Barlow/PA)

“I love it because it spices up the normal routine as a golfer and at the same time I’ve had some of the highest highs and biggest lows in the Solheim,” Pettersen added.

“You go into it with your heart and soul and whether you win the match or lose the match it involves emotions all the way through the spectrum.

“You have the biggest stage in women’s sport and feel fortunate that you are one out of 12 to be able to team up and unite with your friends and competitors that you normally play against.

“The bonding and the team work means you don’t just fight for yourself, you fight for your friends and play for them and it’s just a different mentality.”

